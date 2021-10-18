Oshoala confident Super Falcons will qualify for AWCON ahead ‘tough’ Ghana test

Asisat Oshoala has expressed his confidence that the Nigeria women’s football team, Super Falcons will reach the group stages of the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON).

The captain said the team was already well prepared ahead of their qualifying encounter against the Black Wueens of Ghana.

Oshoala said Falcons are battle-ready for the clash against eternal rivals Black Queens of Ghana, with the first leg billed to hold on Wednesday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan.

The reverse fixture will take place in Accra on Sunday.

The overall winners of the contest will proceed to the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

“Ghana’s game, big one, one of the best side’s in Africa. We are just focused on our team. We had a training camp in Austria and also played in the Aisha Buhari Cup,” stated Oshoala.

“We have prepared well It’s going to be a tough one. It’s not going to be easy but we are focused on the game. At the end of the day, we will qualify.”

