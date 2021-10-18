Sports
Oshoala confident Super Falcons will qualify for AWCON ahead ‘tough’ Ghana test
Asisat Oshoala has expressed his confidence that the Nigeria women’s football team, Super Falcons will reach the group stages of the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON).
The captain said the team was already well prepared ahead of their qualifying encounter against the Black Wueens of Ghana.
Oshoala said Falcons are battle-ready for the clash against eternal rivals Black Queens of Ghana, with the first leg billed to hold on Wednesday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan.
The reverse fixture will take place in Accra on Sunday.
Read Also: Oshoala to lead Falcons against USA, Portugal, Jamaica in summer tour
The overall winners of the contest will proceed to the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
“Ghana’s game, big one, one of the best side’s in Africa. We are just focused on our team. We had a training camp in Austria and also played in the Aisha Buhari Cup,” stated Oshoala.
“We have prepared well It’s going to be a tough one. It’s not going to be easy but we are focused on the game. At the end of the day, we will qualify.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...