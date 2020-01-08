Oshoala counts her blessings, terms AFOTY feat ‘an amazing accomplishment’

Reigning African women’s player of the year, Asisat Oshoala has taken sometime off to celebrate her achievements in recent years of her career as a footballer.

The Super Falcons forward was crowned Africa’s best for a fourth time during the 2019 CAF Awards gala held in Egypt on Tuesday night.

Oshoala, who was absent at the gala, took to social media to acknowledge her progress and successes, terming her recent feat an amazing accomplishment.

“4 times baby!!!,” the Barca star tweeted on Wednesday.

“Sometimes you forget to smell the roses along the way in life. I’m always the type thinking about my next move and never really stop and celebrate the things in between.

“This is such an amazing accomplishment and I’m happy. But there’s still work to do,” she added.

Oshoala beat Cameroon forward Ajara Nchout and South Africa forward Thembi Kgatlana to the award last night.

She now holds the record of winning the most women’s AFOTY title in the history of CAF Awards, alongside former Super Falcons star, Perpetual Nkwocha.

