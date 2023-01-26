Barcelona women bagged a 7-0 home victory over Levante Las Planas in the Spanish women’s league, with Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala scoring three goals.

The Barcelona women’s squad has now won 50 straight league games, a record in football.

Oshoala’s Super Falcons teammate Rita Chikwelu featured for Levante Las Planas who are 11th in the division.

The reigning African Women’s Player of the Year, scored Barcelona’s second (25th minute) fifth (56th minute) and sixth (63rd minute) goals.

In 14 appearances this season in the Spanish women’s top division, she has scored 10 goals.

When Barcelona women won the final five games of the 2020–21 season, their streak of 50 straight league victories began.

In 2021–2022, they won every game they played; and by 2022–2033, they had already won 15.

The squad scored 247 goals during this time frame while also giving up 19.

The women’s squad from Olympique Lyon previously held the record.

Between December 2011 and January 2014, the eight-time European champions won 46 successive Ligue 1 games in France.

