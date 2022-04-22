Oshoala returns as Barca Ladies take first-leg lead vs Wolfsburg in Champions League semi

Nigeria forward, Asisat Oshoala made a return to the game on Friday night as she played for the first time since February when an injury laid her off.

The Supet Falcons star helped Barcelona Ladies beat Wolfsburg 5-1 in the first leg of the semifinal of the UEFA women’s Champions League.

Oshoala’s last appearance for Barcelona was 13 February when she scored in a 3-0 win at Athletic Bilbao.

She was introduced in the 73rd minute in Friday’s game, and helped the reigning UEFA women’s Champions League champions took a healthy first leg lead.

Alexia Putellas (brace) Aitana Bonmati, Jenni Hermoso and Caroline Hansen were the scorers for Barcelona.

The return leg of the tie comes up inside the Volkswagen Arena in Germany on Saturday, 30 April.

The winner over the two legs between Barcelona and Wolfsburg will take on Lyon or Paris Saint-Germain in the final.

Oshoala has scored 19 goals in 16 league appearances for the Spanish champions this season.

