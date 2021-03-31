Oshoala scores against Man City as Barca Ladies reach Champions League semis | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Oshoala scores against Man City as Barca Ladies reach Champions League semis
Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala was on target again as Barcelona Ladies held on to clinch a Champions League semifinal ticket.
Oshoala, who scored in the team’s 3-0 first leg victory over Manchester City in Spain, netted an away goal for Barca in the 2-1 second leg defeat.
Despite the defeat, Barca, with a 4-2 aggregate victory, advanced to the last four of the competition.
Read Also: Oshoala scores goal no.15, bags assist as Barca Ladies beat Vallecano
It was a first defeat for Barcelona since their loss to Atletico Madrid in the Super Cup in January.
Oshoala has now scored five goals in her last six games for the Spanish champions, and has scored four goals in the continent this season.
Barca will return to action in the league on Sunday to face Levante.
