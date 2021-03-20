Oshoala scores goal no.15, bags assist as Barca Ladies beat Vallecano | Ripples Nigeria

Super Falcons star, Asisat Oshoala scored a goal and bagged an assist on Saturday to help Barca Ladies to a big victory.

Oshoala, who now has 15 goals to her name for the Spanish giants, scored the second goal in a 4-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano in the women’s topflight.

The four-time African Player of the year scored on the 32 minutes before going on to provide the assist for the third goal in the 54th minute.

The Barcelona Ladies have now won all 20 of their league games so far this season.

The team last tasted defeat in the semi-finals of the Spanish women’s Super Cup in January when they lost to Atletico Madrid on penalties.

They have since won 12 straight games, as they currently top the league table on 60 points while Levante who are second have 48 points.

Barca will next play in the Women’s Champions League clash against Manchester City.

