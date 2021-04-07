Oshoala to undergo surgery in Spain | Ripples Nigeria

Super Falcons skipper, Asisat Oshoala, will be out of action for some time due to injury.

Oshoala’s Spanish club, FC Barcelona, confirmed on Tuesday that the Lagos-born striker would undergo surgery to correct a defect on her right foot.

According to the club, the player has been suffering from discomfort for a few weeks, a development that caused her to miss the game against Santa Teresa.

Oshoala last played for Barcelona Femino in their UEFA Women’s Champions League match against Manchester City last week.

The former Liverpool Ladies striker scored the vital away goals in the 2-1 defeat to the English side as Barcelona cruised to the semifinal 4-2 on aggregate.

