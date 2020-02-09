Oshoala wins Spanish Super Cup with Barca Ladies, nets twice

Reigning African women’s player of the year, Asisat Oshoala, put up a superb performance on Sunday to help Barcelona Ladies win the Spanish Super Cup.

Oshoala bagged a brace for her team and made an assist as Barca thrashed Real Sociedad 10-1 to win the title.

It was the maiden Super Cup for the women’s league, and it was Oshoala’s first trophy since joining Barcelona Ladies in 2019 from Chinese club Dalian Quanjian.

Oshoala scored Barcelona’s fourth goal in the 34th minute and added the seventh goal on 51 minutes.

The Super Falcons star also provided the assist for the sixth goal in the 44th minute scored by Alexia Putella.

The Spanish women’s Super Cup is a four-team format just like in the men’s category, and Barcelona Ladies have emerged winners of the maiden edition.

