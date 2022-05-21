Sports
Oshoala’s Barca Ladies beaten by Lyon in Champions League final
Asisat Oshoala and her Barcelona Ladies teammates lost their Women’s Champions League title after losing 3-1 in the final to French giants Olympique Lyon.
Oshoala, who recently won the award for the most goals in the Spanish women’s league, played as a substitute role in the game as she came on in the second half.
All four goals were scored in the first half, with Amandine Henry, Ada Hegerberg and Catarina Macário netting for the Frenchwomen while Alexia Putellas pulled a goal back for the Spaniards.
Lyon is clinching the women’s Champions League title for the sixth time in seven years, with eight Champions League trophies overall to their name.
Read Also: Oshoala thanks Barca teammates, says Pichichi award a team effort
Lyon boss Sonia Bompastor also becomes the first woman to win the Champions League as both a player and a manager.
The 41-year-old former midfielder was part of the successful Lyon side in 2011 and 2012.
Hegerberg’s goal means the former Ballon d’Or winner has scored an unmatched 59 goals in 60 Champions League games.
Barcelona came with a better fight in the second half but Lyon held on to reclaim the title they last held in 2020 before losing it to Barca last season.
