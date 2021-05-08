 Oshodi fire not caused by explosives, Lagos CP dismisses rumour | Ripples Nigeria
Oshodi fire not caused by explosives, Lagos CP dismisses rumour

Published

30 mins ago

on

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Mr Hakeem Odumosu has dismissed rumours that the fire incident at Kairo market in Oshodi was caused by explosives.

Odumosu who conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the damages at the market on Friday said the Explosive Ordinance Department of the State Police Command had not discovered any bomb at the scene of the incident.

The Commissioner went on to appeal to residents who lost their goods to the fire, saying efforts are ongoing to involve the state government to come to their aid.

“We have seen what happened and we give God the glory no lives were lost,” Odumosu said in a statement.

“Since it started, I have deployed my men and they have been on the ground. My coming is to have a physical assessment of what happened. We are to ensure there is no breakdown of law and order here.

“The rumour going around that it was a bomb should be dismissed.

“The tension is already high in the country and we should not make inflammatory statements.

READ ALSO: Fire razes 70 shops in Lagos market

“That’s why I am here with my technical team, the bomb experts in the police and they have gone round and no proof the fire was caused by a bomb. It has been ruled out that there was a bomb explosion here.

“No bomb was found here. So people should allow the fire service and the police to conduct their investigation and when the report from their laboratory comes out, we will make a statement.

“We only appeal to the people to control their annoyance and emotion. Whoever is aggrieved, we are appealing to them not to take it too far because we are not going to allow the breakdown of law and order.

“We are deploying our men here both in mufti and uniform. We are up to the task and the chairman will seek palliatives from the governor for those affected.

“We keep appealing to the people to be patient. The chairman will take it up politically while I take it up to security wise,” he added.

