Oshodi, others vie for ITTF positions as Sports Ministry offers support

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has thrown its weight behind the four Nigerians seeking different elective positions in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

The ITTF Congress is holding this weekend in Houston, Texas, United States of America with delegates from over two hundred and twenty(220) countries in attendance.

Enitan Oshodi is vying for the Vice President position, Banji Oladapo for membership in the Board of Directors.

Tikon Ishaka is also looking at becoming a member of the ITTF Committee, while CP Anderson Bankole is vying to work with the ITTF Commission.

“The Ministry is wishing them the best of luck during the elections and is of the belief that their success will be of immense benefit to Table Tennis in Nigeria,” said a statement from the Sports Ministry.

