Oshogbo court sentences internet fraudster to jail

An internet fraudster, Peter Adeleke, has been sent to jail by a Federal High Court 2, Osogbo, Osun State.

A statement by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC’s) Head, Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, on Wednesday said its Ibadan zonal office arraigned Adeleke before the court.

The court presided over by Justice Peter Lifu committed Adeleke to one year jail term after it found him guilty of a one-count amended charge of impersonation.

“The convict was earlier arraigned on October 7, 2019 on a six-count charge, bordering on obtaining money under false pretence, contrary to Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related (Offences) Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act; and for impersonation, contrary to Section 22(2) (b) (i) and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention Etc) Act, 2015. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“Midway into his trial, Adeleke switched gear and approached the prosecution for a plea bargain. Upon agreement on the plea bargain, the charge was amended and he was consequently re-arraigned on a one-count amended charge of impersonation to which he pleaded guilty.

“Following his guilty plea, prosecuting counsel, Shamsuddeen Bashir, prayed the court to accept the terms of the plea bargain and convict him accordingly.

“The presiding judge consequently found him guilty as charged and sentenced him to one year imprisonment.

“The judge also made a consequential order for the convict to restitute his victim the sum of $USD450 (Four Hundred and Fifty United States of American Dollars), through the EFCC and to forfeit his iPhone 6 handset to the Federal Government of Nigeria,” the statement read.

