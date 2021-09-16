Sports
Osimhen bags brace, Ndidi sees red as Napoli, Leicester draw in Europa League opener
Victor Osimhen was the hero for Napoli as he bagged a brace to help his side complete a comeback against Leicester City in the Europa League on Thursday night.
Leicester City had led 2-0 following Ayoze Perez’s first-half volley and Harvey Barnes’ second after the break before Osimhen pounced.
The Nigeria international scored on the 69th minute to half the deficit with an exquisite touch past Kasper Schmeichel before heading in the equaliser on 87 minutes.
Leicester City summer signing Patson Daka also had a goal ruled out for offside, and the hosts also finished the game with 10 men as Wilfred Ndidi was shown a red card for a second booking in added time.
Kelechi Iheanacho was also in action and he was involved in Leicester City’s second goal.
The result leaves the group C wide open with Leicester still to travel to Italy, as well as facing Spartak Moscow and Legia Warsaw, who won 3-0 over Spartak in the other game of the group.
Read Also: Ndidi, Iheanacho, Moses, Osimhen to clash in Europa League group
In group A, Lyon stunned Rangers 2-0 in Scotland, with Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo both in actionfor the hosts.
The other game of the group between Brondby IF and Sparta Prague ended goalless.
In group H, Nigeria’s Paul Onuachu struck deep into stoppage time as Genk recorded a 1-0 away win against Austrian club Rapid Vienna at the Allianz Stadion.
In the other game of the group, West Ham kicked off their Europa League campaign with a 2-0 away victory over Dynamo Zagreb.
In other results, Monaco pipped Sturm Graz 1-0 in France, PSV played 2-2 with Real Sociedad in Netherlands, Frankfurt and Fenerbahce settled for a 1-1 draw in Germany and Olympiacos edged visiting Antwerp 2-1.
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...