Osimhen brace sinks Verona, helps Napoli keep title race alive

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen bagged a brace on Sunday to help Napoli defeat Hellas Verona 2-1 in the Italian Serie A.

The clash at the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi saw the Naples club clinch an important win to keep them on in the title race.

Osimhen opened scoring for the Partenopei in the 14th minute after he was set up by Matteo Politano.

He added the second in the 71st minute slotting home Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s pass before being substituted in the 90th minute of the game.

Marco Davide Faraoni, who bagged a consolation for the hosts in the 77th minute, was shown a red card in the last minute after Federico Ceccherini had also been sent off in the 83rd minute.

Osimhen, 23, has now scored 10 goals in 19 league appearances for Luciano Spalletti’s side this season.

With the win, Napoli moved to second position on the Serie A table, having amassed 60 points from 29 matches.

The Partenopei will host Udinese in their next league game.

