Osimhen caged in Napoli defeat to Inter as Milan win to close gap in Serie A race

Victor Osimhen fired blanks for Napoli on their return to the Serie A season as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan on Wednesday night.

The Super Eagles star could not find a fine scoring chance to help his side extend their lead at the top of the Italian topflight.

A 56th-minute goal by Edin Dzeko was all that the hosts needed to seal all three points from the game at San Siro.

With the defeat, Napoli missed the chance to return to their eight-point lead in the league, where they left off before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Earlier in the day, second-placed AC Milan secured a 2-1 win at Salernitana to close the gap to leaders Napoli to five points.

The champions strengthened their place in second and are now a fewer points away from the top following Napoli’s loss of points.

In other games of the league, Atalanta played a 2-2 draw with Spezia, Lecce defeated Lazio 2-1, Juventus pipped Cremonese 1-0 while Roma beat Bologna 1-0.

Torino and Hellas Verona played 1-1, Sampdoria defeated Sassuolo 2-1, Fiorentina and Monza played 1-1 while Udinese and Empoli also played 1-1.

