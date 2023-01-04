Sports
Osimhen caged in Napoli defeat to Inter as Milan win to close gap in Serie A race
Victor Osimhen fired blanks for Napoli on their return to the Serie A season as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan on Wednesday night.
The Super Eagles star could not find a fine scoring chance to help his side extend their lead at the top of the Italian topflight.
A 56th-minute goal by Edin Dzeko was all that the hosts needed to seal all three points from the game at San Siro.
With the defeat, Napoli missed the chance to return to their eight-point lead in the league, where they left off before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Read Also: Osimhen wins emerging player of the year award
Earlier in the day, second-placed AC Milan secured a 2-1 win at Salernitana to close the gap to leaders Napoli to five points.
The champions strengthened their place in second and are now a fewer points away from the top following Napoli’s loss of points.
In other games of the league, Atalanta played a 2-2 draw with Spezia, Lecce defeated Lazio 2-1, Juventus pipped Cremonese 1-0 while Roma beat Bologna 1-0.
Torino and Hellas Verona played 1-1, Sampdoria defeated Sassuolo 2-1, Fiorentina and Monza played 1-1 while Udinese and Empoli also played 1-1.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...