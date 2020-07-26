Osimhen can match historic feats of Maradona at Napoli —Pinnick

With the move to Napoli almost completed for Victor Osimhen, Nigeria Football Federation president, Amaju Pinnick has expressed his high hopes.

Pinnick, who revealed his phone call with the striker, said Osimhen could match the records of Argentina legend, Diego Maradona at the Serie A side.

21-year-old Osimhen is set to complete a permanent move to Napoli from French Ligue 1 giants, Lille, with deal already agreed but yet to be announced.

“I just heard from Osimhen. He told me; President, I am happy. I will make Napoli proud,” Pinnick told SSC Napoli News.

“Osimhen represents an excellent purchase for Napoli. Naples is a proud city and he is a boy who represents Nigeria, he is an excellent footballer. He has made the right choice and will always give his best.”

“He can reach great goals with Napoli and match the historical deeds of Maradona.”

Maradona joined Napoli from Barcelona in 1984 and elevated the team to the most successful era in its history.

“I heard from him (Osimhen), he said he will make Naples proud, he is very excited. It will be a new challenge for him in a big club, trust him and he will 1reach the most important goals with the team.“

“I will come to Naples to see Victor play. He can stay in Naples for a long time. The investment is right because he can grow so much and Napoli believe in his potential. I was in Naples a few years ago, the city is beautiful. I will be happy to return to see the matches,” Pinnick added.

