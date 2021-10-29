Sports
Osimhen celebrates Napoli’s return to Serie A summit
Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has expressed his delight after helping Napoli return to the top of the Italian Serie A.
Osimhen was in action for the Naples club on Thursday night as they thrashed Bologna 3-0 at home to go top.
The 22-year-old, who has been on fire for Napoli, did not score in the game but was involved in two of the goals scored by Lorenzo Insigne.
Napoli won two penalties and they were converted by Lorenzo Insigne, while the other goal – the opener – was scored by Spanish star Fabian Ruiz.
“Back On Top🤝Great To See Faouzi Ghoulam Back On The Pitch✊🏽 @sscnapoli,” the Nigeria international wrote on social media.
With the win, Napoli leapfrogged AC Milan to go top of the league, howbeit only with a superior goal difference.
Osimhen has scored five goals in nine league appearances and also nine goals in 12 outings in all competitions for Napoli this season.
Napoli will travel to Salernitana in their next outing this Sunday.
