Sports
Osimhen confident Napoli will bounce back from poor Europa League run
Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has expressed his confidence in his club Napoli despite their lack of win in the Europa League this season.
The Serie A club managed to snatch a draw in their opening game of the campaign against Leicester City a fortnight ago, before losing at home to Spartak Moscow on Thursday.
Osimhen was the hero for Napoli in their 2-2 draw against Leicester as he bagged a late brace to take home the point.
Read Also: UEL: Osimhen scores but Napoli lose; Leicester beaten in Iheanacho, Ndidi’s absence
The 22-year-old Nigerian was also on target against Spartak in their 3-2 defeat at home, as his late effort was enough to help the home side with any point.
Napoli are third in Group C with one point, but Osimhen is confident that it is not over for the Naples club, as he believes the team would bounce back from Thursday’s defeat.
“We Stand Firm As A Team No Matter The Outcome💯We’ll Be Back @sscnapoli,” he wrote on Twitter.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...