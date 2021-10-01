Osimhen confident Napoli will bounce back from poor Europa League run

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has expressed his confidence in his club Napoli despite their lack of win in the Europa League this season.

The Serie A club managed to snatch a draw in their opening game of the campaign against Leicester City a fortnight ago, before losing at home to Spartak Moscow on Thursday.

Osimhen was the hero for Napoli in their 2-2 draw against Leicester as he bagged a late brace to take home the point.

The 22-year-old Nigerian was also on target against Spartak in their 3-2 defeat at home, as his late effort was enough to help the home side with any point.

Napoli are third in Group C with one point, but Osimhen is confident that it is not over for the Naples club, as he believes the team would bounce back from Thursday’s defeat.

“We Stand Firm As A Team No Matter The Outcome💯We’ll Be Back @sscnapoli,” he wrote on Twitter.

