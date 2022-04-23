Osimhen crowned player of the month at Napoli

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen bas been crowned the player of the month for March 2022 at Italian club Napoli.

The 23-year-old had an excellent month at his club, helping them to bag two wins and a defeat in the three games they played in March.

Napoli started the month with a 1-0 loss to leaders AC Milan, but they bounced back with a 2-1 win over Lazio when the Super Eagles attacker claimed a brace.

Another brace for Osimhen came in a 2-1 victory over Udinese.

“The March Player of the Month as voted for by fans on @SociosItalia is Victor Osimhen,” reads a tweet on the club’s official Twitter handle.

Osimhen has scored 12 goals in 22 league appearances for Napoli this season.

The striker is expected to be in action when Napoli take on Empoli at the Stadio Carlo Castellani on Sunday.

The Serie A title race this season is a tough one, with Napoli, AC Milan and Inter Milan battling for the gong at the top.

