Osimhen dedicates Ligue 1 African player award to late father

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen says he is dedicating his recent award as the best African player in Ligue 1 to his late father.

The 21-year-old, who joined Lille last summer had a superb season at the French league, and ended the season as Lille’s best player.

On Monday, Osimhen bagged the African player award after beating nine other stars, including Nigeria’s Moses Simon, to the award.

“Grateful to GOD for almighty🙏🏽🙏🏽I dedicate this amazing award to my late father❤️thanks to those who voted for me,” Osimhen wrote on Twitter.

“Also a big shoutout goes to @Simon27Moses and the rest of the nominees…thank you once more🙏🏽 ,” he added.

Osimhen lost his father in Lagos on Saturday, May 23, 2020 after a brief illness, who was buried just last week.

The Nigeria international is likely to make a move away from Lille as several clubs in Europe, including Napoli, are reportedly interested in his services.

At Lille, he scored 18 goals and provided six assists in 38 games across all competitions during the just-concluded campaign.

