Osimhen, Dennis, Abdullahi, Balogun replaced in new Super Eagles AFCON list

Victor Osimhen’s Covid-19 positive test and Abdullahi Shehu’s injury have constrained changes to Super Eagles final 28-man list for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The tournament is billed to start in Cameroon on 9 January and come to a close on 6 February, with Nigeria playing in Group D.

Other players dropped in the new squad list include Emmanuel Dennis and Leon Balogun.

The goalkeeping department was untouched, but the forced exclusion of Cyprus–based Shehu has made way for right back Tyrone Ebuehi, now with Venezia in the Italian Serie A.

England-based Oluwasemilogo Ajayi, who also plays as a midfielder, returns to the Eagles squad following injury to centre-back Leon Balogun.

Osimhen’s absence paves way for Greece-based Henry Onyekuru who was also at the last AFCON finals in Egypt.

Watford’s Emmanuel Dennis has been excused to provide room for Czech Republic–based forward Peter Olayinka. The Premier League club were reluctant to release the player.

Read Also: Osimhen tests positive for COVID-19 a second time

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); John Noble (Enyimba FC); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Tyrone Ebuehi (Venezia FC, Italy); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa)

Midfielders: Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Galsgow Rangers, Scotland); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Kelechi Nwakali (SD Huesca, Spain)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Henry Onyekuru (Olympiacos FC, Greece); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Sadiq Umar (UD Almeria, Spain); Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin, Germany); Odion Jude Ighalo (Al-Shabab Riyadh, Saudi Arabia); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Peter Olayinka (SK Slavia Praha, Czech Republic)

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now