Osimhen discharged from hospital after surgery on face injury

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has been discharged from hospital after undergoing surgery on his face following an injury he sustained last weekend.

Napoli announced on their website on Thursday that the 22-year-old has returned home where he will have rest for about two weeks.

Osimhen suffered a fractured eye socket and cheekbone after a head collision with Inter’s Milan Skriniar, during Sunday’s 3-2 defeat in Serie A, and was rushed to the hospital.

After a surgery took place on Tuesday, Ripples Nigeria reported that Osimhen has been ruled out of action for three months, which means he will not be available for selection at next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in January.

On Thursday, Napoli wrote: ”Victor Osimhen was discharged from the Ruesch clinic this morning and returned home where he will have a rest period of at least 10/15 days.

“The SSCN and Dr. Raffaele Canonico thank Inter and in particular the CEO Giuseppe Marotta and Dr. Piero Volpi, as well as the staff of the Niguarda of Milan, for the precious and immediate collaboration on the occasion of the injury of the blue striker.”

Osimhen is Napoli’s leading scorer this season with nine goals in 14 appearances in all competitions.

His absence was felt in Napoli’s 2-1 defeat to Spartak Moscow in Russia at the Europa League on Wednesday.

