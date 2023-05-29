Osimhen elated after bagging national honour

Super Eagles and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has expressed happiness after he was bestowed with the Member of the order of the Federal Republic (MFR) award by the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Osimhen has been a successful footballer lately, helping his club win the Serie A title this season, with a possible golden boot award within reach.

His achievement in the sport apparently put the country in a positive light, as he inspired Napoli to a third domestic title and their first since 1990.

Osimhen is already the highest scoring African ever in the Italian topflight division with 47 goals, surpassing former Liberia international George Weah.

Reacting to the National honour, Osimhen wrote on Twitter:”I feel so blessed and honoured to announce that I have been awarded the prestigious Member of the order of the Federal Republic (MFR) award by the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Today (Sunday, May 28) also marked my 100th appearance for Napoli and I was fortunate to score two goals for my club.”

Osimhen leads the top scoring chart with 25 goals and four assists in 31 Serie A games this season.

He has also netted 15 goals in 24 games for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Today, I feel so blessed and grateful as I announce that I have been awarded the prestigious Member of the order of the Federal Republic (MFR) award by the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Today also marked my 100th game for Napoli and I was fortunate to score 2 goals for my club,… pic.twitter.com/4dZ9CMV5F2 — Victor Osimhen (@victorosimhen9) May 28, 2023

