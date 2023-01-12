Osimhen elated after receiving emerging player award

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has finally received his Emerging Player title by the Globe Soccer Award for 2022.

Ripples Nigeria had in November reported Osimhen scooping of the award, even though the player was not at the ceremony to receive the title.

The star forward on Wednesday nighg posted a photo of himself receiving the award and expressed his gratitude to the organisers and supporters.

Read Also: Osimhen wins emerging player of the year award

Just Receive The @Globe_Soccer Award For The Power Horse Emerging Player Of The Year,Thank You For The Recognition,And To Those That Have Been Supporting Me Through The Years,I Appreciate Y’all.GOD Is The Greatest💯🙏🏽 @sscnapoli @Globe_Soccer pic.twitter.com/3vur2CTuUn — Victor Osimhen (@victorosimhen9) January 11, 2023

“Just Receive The @Globe_Soccer Award For The Power Horse Emerging Player Of The Year,Thank You For The Recognition,And To Those That Have Been Supporting Me Through The Years,I Appreciate Y’all.GOD Is The Greatest💯🙏🏽 @sscnapoli @Globe_Soccer,”Osimhen wrote on his Twitter handle.

Osimhen has been one of the most-talked about players in the Serie A, and has scored 10 goals in 13 league appearances for Napoli this season.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now