Sports
Osimhen elated after receiving emerging player award
Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has finally received his Emerging Player title by the Globe Soccer Award for 2022.
Ripples Nigeria had in November reported Osimhen scooping of the award, even though the player was not at the ceremony to receive the title.
The star forward on Wednesday nighg posted a photo of himself receiving the award and expressed his gratitude to the organisers and supporters.
Read Also: Osimhen wins emerging player of the year award
Just Receive The @Globe_Soccer Award For The Power Horse Emerging Player Of The Year,Thank You For The Recognition,And To Those That Have Been Supporting Me Through The Years,I Appreciate Y’all.GOD Is The Greatest💯🙏🏽 @sscnapoli @Globe_Soccer pic.twitter.com/3vur2CTuUn
— Victor Osimhen (@victorosimhen9) January 11, 2023
“Just Receive The @Globe_Soccer Award For The Power Horse Emerging Player Of The Year,Thank You For The Recognition,And To Those That Have Been Supporting Me Through The Years,I Appreciate Y’all.GOD Is The Greatest💯🙏🏽 @sscnapoli @Globe_Soccer,”Osimhen wrote on his Twitter handle.
Osimhen has been one of the most-talked about players in the Serie A, and has scored 10 goals in 13 league appearances for Napoli this season.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...