Osimhen ends goal drought as Napoli thrash Udinese

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen was on target for Napoli in their 4-1 victory over Udinese in a Serie A encounter on Wednesday night.

Osimhen, who had gone four games without a goal for the Italian champions, ended the drought with a 39th minute effort that put his side 2-0 up.

After scoring, the Nigeria international made no attempt to celebrate before he was mobbed by his team-mates.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that Osimhen’s agent had threatened to drag Napoli to court after the club posted a now-deleted video on Tiktok mocking the striker.

Read Also: Osimhen misses penalty, extends goal drought to four games

Piotr Zielinski had opened the scoring on 19 minutes when he converted from the penalty spot after a foul on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Kvaratskhelia hit the post twice early in the second half before eventually ending a run of 17 games without a goal to make it three for the hosts.

A fine solo effort from Lazar Samardzic got one back for Udinese with 10 minutes remaining but just a minute later Giovanni Simeone, who replaced Osimhen, scored Napoli’s fourth.

The win moves fifth-placed Napoli to within four points of leaders Inter Milan.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now