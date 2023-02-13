Sports
Osimhen expresses gratitude after receiving Serie A player award
A striker of the Super Eagles, Victor Osimhen was honoured as the January Serie A Player of the Month and he received the title on Sunday.
After making five league games and tallying five goals, Osimhen won the award for most outstanding player for the month.
On Sunday, the Italian top flight’s organizers formally presented the prize to the in-form striker.
Osimhen took to Twitter afterwards to celebrate the feat.
Grateful To GOD Almighty🙏🏽⚽️ pic.twitter.com/rSFKGKizrX
— Victor Osimhen (@victorosimhen9) February 13, 2023
Read Also: Osimhen scores in Napoli’s derby win over Salernitana
After scoring in Napoli’s 3-0 home victory over Cremonese in the league match on Sunday, Osimhen continued his outstanding form in front of goal.
Osimhen has now scored in six straight Serie A games to stay the league’s leading scorer with 17 goals in 18 league contests.
Additionally, Gonzalo Higuain in 2015–16 was the last Napoli player to score in six straight Serie A games before him.
