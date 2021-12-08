Osimhen expresses gratitude on return to training after face injury

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has expressed gratitude to wellwishers who reached out to him while he nursed a face injury.

The 22-year-old had been away from the sport after fracturing his cheekbone during a clash of heads with Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar at the heat of a Serie A game.

Napoli would later announce that the striker would be out for three months as he went on to undergo a surgery on the injured face.

But Osimhen has now returned to training and took to his social media handle to thank those who stood by him in the last couple of weeks following the setback.

“Thankful To GOD,I Sincerely Appreciate Those Who Reached Out To Me,God Bless You And Yours. No Time To Dwell On Past Transgressions,Looking Forward To The Greater Things Ahead. God Is The Greatest,” Osimhen tweeted.

“Special thanks to everyone associated with Napoli, I really appreciate y’all.

“Special mention to the medical staff of Napoli and Gianpaolo tartaro (THE SURGEON) God bless y’all,” he added.

Osimhen has scored nine goals in 14 appearances across all competitions for the Partenpei this season.

