Osimhen expresses joy after goal, assist help Napoli to ‘perfect start’

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen scored and made an assist for Naploi in their 5-2 away victory over Hellas Verona in the Serie A on Monday night.

Osimhen, who scored 14 goals in 27 league appearances for the Blues last season, has started a fresh season in a bright note.

The 23-year-old netted Luciano Spalletti’s side second goal of the game late in the first half before also setting up Matteo Politano for the fifth goal in the 79th minute.

Read Also: Osimhen scores four as Nigeria thrash Sao Tome 10-0 in AFCON qualifier

Osimhen went on Twitter afterwards to celebrate the fans and also express joy over Napoli’s perfect start to the season.

“Perfect Start Into A Long Journey,We Keep Going. Thanks To The Traveling Fans For Their Support,GOD Is The Greatest. We Move,” Osimhen wrote on his Twitter handle.

Napoli finished third in the Serie A last season, falling behind AC Milan and Inter Milan and above Juventus who finished in fourth place.

