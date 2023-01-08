Osimhen helps Napoli bounce back from Inter defeat to beat Sampdoria

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen was in action for Napoli on Sunday as he helped his club bounce back from their defeat to Inter Milan.

The Nigeria forward was on target for the Naples club as his goal contributed to their 2-0 win over Sampdoria in Sunday’s Serie A game.

Osimhen scored the opening goal in the 19th minute to the delight of the away supporters.

Read Also: Osimhen caged in Napoli defeat to Inter as Milan win to close gap in Serie A race

It was his 10th Serie A goal this season, and he has bagged three assists as well.

With the game close to wrapping up, Eljif Elmas scored a brilliant second for Napoli from the spot in the 83rd minute of the encounter.

The victory keeps Napoli top of the Serie A table on 44 points while Sampdoria sit 18th on 9 points.

