For the second time since his arrival to the Serie A club, Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen scored a hat-trick to help Napoli win a friendly game.
The Nigeria international, who recently completed his move to the Italian side from Lille, scored three in their 4-0 win over Italian third division side Teramo.
Osimhen had netted a hat-trick in their 11-0 victory over fourth division club L’Aquila last month, scoring all three goals within seven minutes.
Read Also: Osimhen can match historic feats of Maradona at Napoli —Pinnick
On Friday, Osimhen opened scoring in the 4th minute before Hirvin Lozano made it 2-0 on 14 minutes.
Osimhen added the third goal on the hour mark and completed his hat-trick five minutes after, as his side held on to victory.
Friday’s game was Napoli’s third in pre-season, as they prepare to kick-off their Serie A campaign with an away game against Parma on September 20.
- Osimhen nets another hat-trick for Napoli in 4-0 friendly win - September 4, 2020
- Messi to ‘continue’ at Barcelona, vows his attitude won’t change - September 4, 2020
- Man Utd legend, Van der Sar, urges fans to support compatriot Van de Beek - September 4, 2020