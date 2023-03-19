Osimhen nets brace as Napoli stand 16points away from Serie A title

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen scored twice as Napoli defeated Torino 4-0 to increase their lead atop Serie A to 21 points.

In nine minutes, Osimhen, who has 21 goals in 23 games and leads the league, scored the first goal.

Before Osimhen got his second, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia doubled the visitors’ lead from the penalty spot.

Read Also: We are rewriting Napoli’s history —Osimhen

Napoli scored one final goal through Tanguy Ndombele to earn their tenth victory in 11 games in all competitions.

When they host Juventus later on Sunday, second-placed Inter Milan will have the potential to trim Napoli’s lead at the top of Serie A.

Napoli is only 16 points away from winning the Scudetto for the first time since 1990.

