Osimhen nets double, bags assist as Napoli end Juventus unbeaten run

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen scored a brace and made an assist to help Napoli seal a 5-1 victory over Juventus in a Serie A clash on Friday night.

The 24-year-old in-form striker has now scored 12 goals in the Italian topflight this season, plus three assists to his name.

Osimhen opened the scoring in the 14th minute when he headed in a rebound, as the Stadio Diego Maradona erupted.

He then made a fine pass in the 39th minute to assist Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in doubling the lead for Napoli, before Angel di Maria halved the deficit for Juventus before the break.

The second half saw Napoli flying as the hosts netted three more goals to wrap up a brilliant victory.

Amir Rrahmani extended the lead in the 55th minute before Osimhen scored his second of the night 10 minutes after, and Elis Elmas completed the rout on 72 minutes.

With the win, Napoli are 10 points clear at the top of Serie A. Juve sit in third although with same points as second-placed AC Milan, who play Lecce on Saturday.

