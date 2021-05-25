Osimhen pens emotional farewell message to Gattuso | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Osimhen pens emotional farewell message to Gattuso
Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has written an emotional farewell to his Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso, who had just left the club.
Napoli failed to clinch a Champions League spot after being held to a 1-1 home draw by Hellas Verona on the final day of the Serie A season last Sunday.
Gattuso was then shown the door by the club. But Osimhen, in a Tuesday post, says the Italian gaffer had been instrumental to his progress in life.
“You have been instrumental towards my development,” Osimhen wrote on a post on Instagram.
“Not just as a player but also as a man.
“I really appreciate all you do for me on and off the pitch, I admired you as a player and to be able to work under you and call you my BOSS is something I will never forget in a rush.
“I hold you on high esteem forever. I wish you all the very best on your new adventure BOSS.”
Meanwhile, Gattuso has now been appointed as manager at Serie A side, Fiorentina. He replaces Giuseppe Iachini, who had long confirmed he would leave Fiorentina at the end of the season.
