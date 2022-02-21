Sports
Osimhen rescues point for Napoli against Cagliari
Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen scored a late goal for Napoli in their 1-1 draw with Cagliari in the Serie A on Monday night.
The goal secured a point for the Naples club against relegation-threatened Cagliari.
Although Napoli were without some players, including captain Lorenzo Insigne and key midfielders Stanislav Lobotka and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa
Read Also: Osimhen scores for first time since face injury as Napoli boost title hopes
The draw means Napoli remain in third place on 54 points, missing a chance to go top of the table, over leaders AC Milan, who are on 56 points.
Napoli trailed after a second half goal from Gaston Pereiro, but fought back when Osimhen headed home a Mario Rui cross.
With the draw, Cagliari are 18th on the table, level on 22 points with Venezia who stay one place outside the drop zone.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...