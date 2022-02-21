Osimhen rescues point for Napoli against Cagliari

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen scored a late goal for Napoli in their 1-1 draw with Cagliari in the Serie A on Monday night.

The goal secured a point for the Naples club against relegation-threatened Cagliari.

Although Napoli were without some players, including captain Lorenzo Insigne and key midfielders Stanislav Lobotka and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa

Read Also: Osimhen scores for first time since face injury as Napoli boost title hopes

The draw means Napoli remain in third place on 54 points, missing a chance to go top of the table, over leaders AC Milan, who are on 56 points.

Napoli trailed after a second half goal from Gaston Pereiro, but fought back when Osimhen headed home a Mario Rui cross.

With the draw, Cagliari are 18th on the table, level on 22 points with Venezia who stay one place outside the drop zone.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now