Osimhen rushed to hospital with face injury sustained in Napoli defeat

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen was injured in the face on Sunday during Napoli’s defeat yo Inter Milan in the Serie A.

The forward had to be rushed to the San Raffaele Hospital for tests, after he was diagnosed with head trauma.

Napoli suffered thei first league defeat since the start of the season, going down 3-2 at Inter Milan.

Osimhen appeared to fracture his cheekbone during a clash of heads with Inter defender Milan Skriniar at the heat of the game.

It was an accidental clash of heads as they both went for the ball, but Osimhen was caught on the cheekbone by the back of Skriniar’s head and came off much worse.

He looked visibly dazed, his eye and cheek were very swollen within minutes of the clash, all suggesting a possible fracture.

Osimhen is also not new to head injuries, as last season he was knocked unconscious when landing awkwardly, hitting the back of his head on the turf, which kept him out for several weeks.

With the win, Inter blew the title race wide open, Luciano Spalletti side stay top of the league on 32 points ahead of AC Milan with superior goals while Inter are third on 28 points.

