Osimhen scores again as Napoli seal 11th straight Serie A win

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen was on target for Napoli in their victory over Udinese in the Serie A on Saturday night.

The leaders defeated Udinese to stretch their winning league run to 11 matches in their final game before the World Cup break.

Osimhen scored, and Piotr Zielinski gave the hosts a two-goal half-time cushion before Eljif Elmas made it 3-0 layer.

Ilija Nestorovski and Lazar Samardzic reduced the arrears late on for the visitors in the game played in Naples.

Luciano Spalletti’s side are now 11 points clear of second-placed Lazio, with AC Milan in third.

Napoli are just the second team in Serie A history – after Juventus – to win at least 13 of their opening 15 league games of a campaign.

They have won the Serie A title twice before, in 1986-87 and 1989-90, both during Diego Maradona’s time at the club.

Title rivals Lazio travel to fourth-placed Juventus on Sunday, while AC Milan host Fiorentina on the same day.

