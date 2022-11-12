Sports
Osimhen scores again as Napoli seal 11th straight Serie A win
Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen was on target for Napoli in their victory over Udinese in the Serie A on Saturday night.
The leaders defeated Udinese to stretch their winning league run to 11 matches in their final game before the World Cup break.
Osimhen scored, and Piotr Zielinski gave the hosts a two-goal half-time cushion before Eljif Elmas made it 3-0 layer.
Ilija Nestorovski and Lazar Samardzic reduced the arrears late on for the visitors in the game played in Naples.
Read Also: Osimhen’s hat-trick helps Napoli beat Sassuolo, continue unbeaten
Luciano Spalletti’s side are now 11 points clear of second-placed Lazio, with AC Milan in third.
Napoli are just the second team in Serie A history – after Juventus – to win at least 13 of their opening 15 league games of a campaign.
They have won the Serie A title twice before, in 1986-87 and 1989-90, both during Diego Maradona’s time at the club.
Title rivals Lazio travel to fourth-placed Juventus on Sunday, while AC Milan host Fiorentina on the same day.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...