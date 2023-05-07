Osimhen scores as Napoli win first game after title triumph

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen missed one penalty but scored another to give Napoli a narrow win over Fiorentina in the Serie A on Sunday.

It was Napoli’s first home match since winning the Serie A title during the week following a draw at Udinese.

Osimhen found the net with a 74th-minute penalty after Nicolas Gonzalez fouled Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the penalty area.

Read Also: Osimhen wins historic Serie A title with Napoli

Fiorentina keeper Pietro Terracciano had saved the forward’s spot-kick in the 48th minute.

Napoli won a first Scudetto in 33 years, with Osimhen leading the race, scoring 28 goals in 35 appearances for Napoli this season.

Napoli were given a guard of hour from the Fiorentina players ahead of kick-off at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

