Osimhen scores four as Nigeria thrash Sao Tome 10-0 in AFCON qualifier

The Super Eagles of Nigeria clinched their second win of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers after thrashing Sao Tome and Principe 10-0 on Monday afternoon.

The Eagles had kicked off the qualifying series with a 2-1 win over Sierra Leone last Thursday and have now boosted their hopes of securing a ticket to the finals with a second victory.

The Jose Peseiro men had a fine outing in Morocco, where they played as the away team and defeated hosts Sao Tome, who had lost 5-1 to Guinea-Bissau in their opening game last week.

Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen was a major decider in the game. He scored four goals and made two assists to help Nigeria seal the big win.

Osimhen has now been involved in 23 goals for the senior national team in his 23 appearances so far. 15 goals and eight assists.

Terem Moffi scored twice, Oghenekaro Etebo scored a goal, as well as Ademola Lookman and Moses Simon. Emmanuel Dennis also scored through a late penalty.

Sao Tome and Principe had no shot on target as they lost the game despite having the ball 34 percent of the time.

It was yet another win for Peseiro, who had just joined the Nigeria national team as head coach in May following the stepping down of interim boss Austin Eguavoen in April.

The Super Eagles are scoring double figures in a match for the second time ever, after the friendlh game against Dahomey in 1959 which ended 10-1 in Nigeria’s favour.

Nigeria will face Guinea-Bissau in the matchday three of the qualifiers. The 2023 AFCON is billed to hold in Cote d’Ivoire between 23 June and 23 July, next year.

