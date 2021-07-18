Osimhen scores four goals in pre-season win with Napoli

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen scored four goals for Napoli in their pre-season victory over Bassa Anaunia on Sunday.

The Nigeria international, who joined the Italian Serie A side last season, is set for a second season with expectations high over his scoring abilities.

Osimhen, who was replaced at half-time in the game, netted all his gour goals in the opening half against the local side in a 12-0 thrashing.

Elfis Elmas, Kosta Manolas were other goalscorers in the first half for the Luciano Spalletti side.

Napoli will intensify their preparations for the 2021-22 Serie A campaign with friendly fixtures against Serie C club Pro Vercelli and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on July 24 and 31 respectively.

They will begin their new season with a date against Venezia at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on August 21.

