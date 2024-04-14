Osimhen scores in Napoli draw vs Frosinone

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen scored for Napoli in a 2-2 draw against Frosinone in a Serie A clash on Sunday.

The Nigerian international, who has made 20 appearances this season, has netted 13 goals and bagged three assists for Napoli.

Politano opened the scoring for the hosts with a fantastic goal, cutting inside from the right to bend a left-foot finish from the edge of the area.

The Serie A champions controlled the game and were ahead at halftime.

But Frosinone were gifted an equaliser when Meret was caught in possession by Soule sluggishly playing out from the back, allowing Cheddira to sweep into an empty net.

Napoli restored their advantage when a Kvaratskhelia shot was deflected from a corner, turning into an accidental assist for Osimhen to turn in from six yards.

Cheddira then equalised again for Frosinone in the 73rd minute to help his side take one point from the game.

The visitors ended the game with 10 men after Mario Rui was shown a red card deep into added time – in the 98th minute.

