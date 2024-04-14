Sports
Osimhen scores in Napoli draw vs Frosinone
Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen scored for Napoli in a 2-2 draw against Frosinone in a Serie A clash on Sunday.
The Nigerian international, who has made 20 appearances this season, has netted 13 goals and bagged three assists for Napoli.
Politano opened the scoring for the hosts with a fantastic goal, cutting inside from the right to bend a left-foot finish from the edge of the area.
The Serie A champions controlled the game and were ahead at halftime.
Read Also: Osimhen, Oshoala, Nnadozie sources of pride to Nigeria —Tinubu
But Frosinone were gifted an equaliser when Meret was caught in possession by Soule sluggishly playing out from the back, allowing Cheddira to sweep into an empty net.
Napoli restored their advantage when a Kvaratskhelia shot was deflected from a corner, turning into an accidental assist for Osimhen to turn in from six yards.
Cheddira then equalised again for Frosinone in the 73rd minute to help his side take one point from the game.
The visitors ended the game with 10 men after Mario Rui was shown a red card deep into added time – in the 98th minute.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...