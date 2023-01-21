Sports
Osimhen scores in Napoli’s derby win over Salernitana
Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen scored yet another goal to help Napoli win a competitive Derby di Campania as they defeated Salernitana 2-0.
Early on in the game, captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo flicked the ball over the top for Osimhen to finish between Guillermo Ochoa and the near post, but he was only marginally flagged offside.
Napoli took the lead late in the first half thanks to Di Lorenzo.
Zambo, André-Frank Anguissa and Mario Rui worked together to push Di Lorenzo away from the by-line as he took a touch and slammed the finish off the crossbar.
Read Also: Osimhen elated after receiving emerging player award
After the half, Osimhen tapped in to knock Salernitana out of the game.
Eljif Elmas fired a right-footed shot from outside the box, and it deflected off the far post and into Osimhen’s path for the easy tap-in.
The Nigeria international has now scored 13 goals in 15 league appearances for the Partenopei this season.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...