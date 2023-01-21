Osimhen scores in Napoli’s derby win over Salernitana

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen scored yet another goal to help Napoli win a competitive Derby di Campania as they defeated Salernitana 2-0.

Early on in the game, captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo flicked the ball over the top for Osimhen to finish between Guillermo Ochoa and the near post, but he was only marginally flagged offside.

Napoli took the lead late in the first half thanks to Di Lorenzo.

Zambo, André-Frank Anguissa and Mario Rui worked together to push Di Lorenzo away from the by-line as he took a touch and slammed the finish off the crossbar.

Read Also: Osimhen elated after receiving emerging player award

After the half, Osimhen tapped in to knock Salernitana out of the game.

Eljif Elmas fired a right-footed shot from outside the box, and it deflected off the far post and into Osimhen’s path for the easy tap-in.

The Nigeria international has now scored 13 goals in 15 league appearances for the Partenopei this season.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now