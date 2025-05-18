Osimhen shines as Galatasaray clinch 25th league title

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen was on target for Galatasaray in their 3-0 victory over Kayserispor on Sunday.

With the win, Galatasaray clinched their 25th Turkish Super Lig title as their points tally rose to 89, eight points clear of second-placed Fenerbahce with two matches left to play.

Having also won the Cup final, Osimhen and his teammates have now completed the league and Cup double.

The Nigeria international’s goal against Kayserispor means he now has 25 goals in 29 appearances in the Turkish topflight and leads the scorers chart.

Also, the 26-year-old has scored 36 goals in 40 matches across all competitions during his loan spell at the Turkish club.

After Osimhen broke the deadlock against Kayserispor, Baris Yilmaz made it 2-0 on 29 minutes, before goalkeeper Fernando Muslera scored from the penalty spot to seal the win.

