Osimhen shows support for #EndSARS movement after netting first Napoli goal

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen on Saturday bagged his very first competitive goal since his arrival at Napoli.

The 21-year-old, who switched from French side Lille to the Serie A club at the beginning of the season, scored his first goal against Atalanta.

Leading 3-0 by the 43rd minute of the game, Osimhen scored to take Napoli four goals up just before halftime.

In celebration, the Nigerian international who was not available during the international break with the Super Eagles, lifted up a shirt with ‘End Police Brutality’ inscribed on it.

Napoli, earlier in the week, were punished by the Serie A for failing to show up in their game against Juventus on October 4th.

The Naples side said they were not allowed to travel by their local authorities due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

They were docked one point and Juventus were handed a 3-0 win.

Napoli went on to win the game against Atalanta 4-1, after the visitors grabbed a consolation in the 69th minute by Sam Lammers.

