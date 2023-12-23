Osimhen signs new contract with Napoli to end transfer speculation

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has brought an end to speculations that he would leave Napoli as he signs a new contract with the Serie A club.

The 24-year-old who is the reigning African footballer of the year signed a new deal that runs until 2026 with the Italian club.

Osimhen scored 26 Serie A goals in 32 appearances in 2022-23 as he helped Napoli win their first league title in 33 years.

Following his performance last season, he was also crowned the Italian footballers’ association player of the year.

There have been speculations of Osimhen leaving the club especially after a Tiktok video posted by the club appeared to be mocking the star forward.

Some European clubs had also shown interest in Osimhen, as well as Saudi Arabian clubs. But the forward has chosen to continue with Napoli.

Osimhen’s previous contract was meant to expire in 2025.

Napoli confirmed the extension to his contract on social media with a post that read “together until 2026” along with a picture of Osimhen and club president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Victor & Napoli together until 2026 💙 pic.twitter.com/Gs0WVckkBw — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) December 23, 2023

