Sports
Osimhen, Spalletti voted Serie A player, manager of the month
Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has been voted Serie A Player of the Month for September by the Italian Footballers’ Association.
The Nigeria international has been in fantastic form for the Partenopei this season following the arrival of manager Luciano Spalleti.
The 22-year-old, who is currently with the Nigeria squad ahead of their 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Centeal African Republic, is clinching his first accolade in Italy.
Osimhen scored seven goals in six appearances for Napoli in all competitions in September.
He helped Napoli to win all their five league games in the month.
Manager Spalleti was also named Serie A Coach of the Month, having led the team through a seven-game winning run since the start of the season to stay top of the league.
