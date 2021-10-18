Osimhen tags winner against Torino ‘most important goal’ of his career

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has expressed his excitement following his goal that won the Serie A encounter for Napoli against Torino on Sunday.

The 22-year-old, who has been in great form this season, said the goal was the most important goal of his career, stating that the atmosphere at the Stadium was incredible.

Napoli had been on a seven-game winning streak in the league prior to the clash, and it was looking like they were going to finally lose points before Osimhen headed in an 81st-minute winner.

The Nigeria international has now scored five goals in seven appearances in the Serie A for the Naples club, which he joined at the start of last season from French side Lille.

”It was the most important goal of my career,” Osimhen told the club’s official website.

“I am very happy, the atmosphere in the stadium was incredible, the crowd pushed us and we managed to score 3 points.

“We never gave up, we attacked until the end and the success is right.

“I saw the ball soar and I realized that I could anticipate the head defenders. I hit well and I scored a very important goal for me and for the team.”

Osimhen will most likely be playing for the Partenopei when they face Legia Warsaw in the matchday three of the Europa League on Thursday.

