Osimhen tests positive for COVID-19 after returning to Napoli from Nigeria

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has tested positive for coronavirus after returning to Italy from a short holiday in Nigeria.

The test result was confirmed via a tweet on Napoli’s official Twitter handle on New Year’s Day.

The Serie A club said the 22-year-old is not showing any symptom of the disease.

“The club (Napoli) can confirm that Victor Osimhen has tested positive for COVID-19 following his return to Italy,” Napoli wrote.

“Osimhen is currently asymptomatic and has not come into contact with the rest of the squad.”

The latest development is another blow to the player and the club, as Osimhen had already been out of action since dislocating his shoulder during an international duty in November last year.

Osimhen, who joined the Naples club at the start of this season, has scored two goals in six Serie A appearances.

His last outing for Napoli was in November where he scored the only goal in a 1-0 win at Bologna.

