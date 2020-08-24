Osimhen thrilled to begin training with Napoli teammates

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has finally started training with his new teammates at Napoli, and he is excited about it.

The 21-year-old, who linked up with the Serie A club from Ligue 1 side Lille last month, featured in his first training session on Monday.

He was part of the 34-man squad that kickstarted their pre-season training at the Castel di Sangro.

“Good training session with the lads,” Osimhen tweeted.

Good training session with the lads 🔥@sscnapoli 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/YDmauT9sHJ — victor osimhen (@victorosimhen9) August 24, 2020

Napoli will spend 11 days at their training base in Castel di Sangro where they will take part in a three-team friendly on August 28.

Manager Gennaro Gattuso’s side will then face Teramo in another friendly on Friday, September 4.

Osimhen, a big signing for the Italian giants, will be hoping to have a great season with the Naples club, like he did with Lille last season

He scored 18 goals and recorded six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for the Great Danes, and won the Best Player of the Year title.

