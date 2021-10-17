Sports
Osimhen winner sinks Torino as Napoli continue perfect run in Serie A
Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen was the hero for Napoli in their matchday eight fixture in the Serie A against Torino on Sunday.
Osimhen’s goal came in the 81st minute and it was enough to hand the hosts a win as they continue their perfect atart to the Serie A campaign.
The victory keeps the Naples club at the top of the Italian top flight with eight wins from eight games while Torino stay on 12th spot.
Read Also: Osimhen, Spalletti voted Serie A player, manager of the month
Osimhen had clinched the Serie A Player of the Month title after a superb performance in the month of September, while his coach, Spalletti bagged the manager title.
On Sunday, Wwth the game lookong like it would end on a no winner, no vanquished note, the Nigeria international rose above his markers to head Elif Elmas’ cross past goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic in the 81st minute.
Osimhen, who joined the club at the start of last season from Lille, has now scored five goals in seven league appearances for Napoli this season.
