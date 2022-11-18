Osimhen wins emerging player of the year award

Super Eagles and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen has won the 2022 Globe Soccer Award for Emerging Player of the Year.

United Arab Emirates’ Dubai hosted the award presentation.

The 23-year-old is the first recipient of the prize, as the category only recently existed.

Federico Valverde, a player for Real Madrid, and Gavi, a midfielder for Barcelona, were beaten out for the honor by Osimhen.

The nominees for the prize included Rafael Leao of AC Milan, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka of England.

With nine goals, Osimhen leads all scorers in the Italian premier division.

Karim Benzema, a forward for Real Madrid and France, was named the Best Player of the Year, and Carlo Ancelotti was named Coach of the Year.

The winners were decided by votes from fans and an International jury of sports coaches, directors and club presidents.

